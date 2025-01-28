YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,017 shares of company stock worth $19,655,538 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $632.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $591.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.24 and a 12-month high of $645.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

