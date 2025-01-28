YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 357,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 282.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after acquiring an additional 684,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,271,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

