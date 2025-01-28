YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,501 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

