Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.49.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
