Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

