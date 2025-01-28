Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $432.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.01. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

