1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,313,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,338,000 after acquiring an additional 326,007 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $474.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

