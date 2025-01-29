3,108 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.