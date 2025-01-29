3,346 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 43.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.79.

Westlake Trading Down 0.5 %

WLK stock opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 295.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.