45,250 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after acquiring an additional 222,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,083,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.