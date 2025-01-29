Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.43 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $972.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

