Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.35. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 21,578 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKTX

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

(Get Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.