Analyzing Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) & Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Primo Brands pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Britvic and Primo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Primo Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Primo Brands has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Britvic.

This table compares Britvic and Primo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Britvic and Primo Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $2.41 billion 1.62 $159.57 million N/A N/A Primo Brands $1.77 billion 7.04 $238.10 million $1.61 20.41

Primo Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Britvic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Britvic has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Britvic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions. It offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, Fruit Shot, Gatorade, J2O, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey’s, Robinson’s, Rockstar, R. White’s, Tango, and Teisseire brands. Britvic plc was founded in 1930 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

