Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,714.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,940 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

