Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $22.13 billion for the quarter.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

