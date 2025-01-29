Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $22.13 billion for the quarter.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.
About Axfood AB (publ)
