B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.28 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.