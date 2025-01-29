Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Capital Management GP Acquires 256,230 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 256,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,628.24.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 24.3 %

Shares of TSE:BSX opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

