Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider La Mancha Capital Management GP Acquires 256,230 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 256,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,628.24.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 24.3 %
Shares of TSE:BSX opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
