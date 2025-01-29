Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, a growth of 1,224.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

