BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Position Trimmed by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.