Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.92 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

