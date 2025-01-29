Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of BYFC opened at $7.92 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
