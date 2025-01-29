Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.43 ($11.59) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.46). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.46), with a volume of 2,741 shares.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £150.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,697.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 809.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 931.43.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 9,565.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider John Mark Learmonth purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £16,990.10 ($21,139.85). 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.

The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m.

