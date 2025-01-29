Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CANF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
