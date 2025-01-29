Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.57.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
