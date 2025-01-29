Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 75.60 ($0.94). Capital shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.96), with a volume of 84,784 shares.

Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85. The company has a market cap of £147.20 million, a PE ratio of 681.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Capital

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

Further Reading

