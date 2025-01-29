Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. Celsius has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 10,320.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,859 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $5,700,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

