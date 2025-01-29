Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

