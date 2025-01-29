Comparing EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) and Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnLink Midstream and Summit Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 10 2 1 2.31 Summit Midstream 0 0 0 0 0.00

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Summit Midstream.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 1.96% 9.51% 2.76% Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Summit Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Summit Midstream”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $6.65 billion 0.97 $206.20 million $0.21 67.40 Summit Midstream $458.90 million 0.94 -$38.95 million ($12.81) -3.18

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Summit Midstream on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. In addition, the company's midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; and brine disposal wells. EnLink Midstream, LLC was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

