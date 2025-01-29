CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Bank of America dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.