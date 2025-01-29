Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $11.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 18,235 shares traded.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $66.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.96%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

