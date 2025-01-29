Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $11.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 18,235 shares traded.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $66.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.96%.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.