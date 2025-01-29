DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for SFNC Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.2 %

SFNC stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $366,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,695.14. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $128,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,391.50. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,650. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.