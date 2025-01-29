David M. Davis Sells 26,545 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 26,545 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $448,875.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,516.60. This trade represents a 45.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

