Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$240,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director William Murray John sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.
Discovery Silver Price Performance
Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.