Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$240,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director William Murray John sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.

Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

