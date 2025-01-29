Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DT opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.