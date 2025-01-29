Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.36 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.43). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.42), with a volume of 903,652 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of £733.70 million, a PE ratio of -884.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

