Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 715 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.18.

NYSE MOH opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.51 and a 200-day moving average of $317.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.69 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

