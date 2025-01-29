Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $918,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $288.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $257.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $295.45.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

