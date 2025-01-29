Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cascades Q4 Earnings

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cascades in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.13. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.
Cascades Price Performance
TSE CAS opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.66. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is -114.29%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
