Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sanofi Q1 Earnings

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

