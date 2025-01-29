Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alcoa Q3 Earnings

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -213.42, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alcoa by 673.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alcoa by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,610,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

