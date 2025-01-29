Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.42 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $491.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

