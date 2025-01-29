Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $791,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,903,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,324,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,020.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $332.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

