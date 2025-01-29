Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 14,756 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

