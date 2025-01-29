First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $39.30 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,327.50. This trade represents a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $273,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,190.30. This represents a 18.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,344 shares of company stock worth $2,275,144. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

