First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $39.30 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Business Financial Services Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services
In related news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,327.50. This trade represents a 26.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $273,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,190.30. This represents a 18.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,344 shares of company stock worth $2,275,144. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIZ
First Business Financial Services Company Profile
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Business Financial Services
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.