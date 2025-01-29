First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 666 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 354,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

