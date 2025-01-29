Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

