Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

