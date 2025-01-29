Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after buying an additional 1,197,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,703,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,710,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

