Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

