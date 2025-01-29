FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Veren Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veren in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Veren from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Veren from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRN

Veren Price Performance

Shares of VRN stock opened at C$7.37 on Monday. Veren has a 12-month low of C$6.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.37.

Veren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.