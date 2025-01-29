FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Veren Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veren in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Veren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Veren (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
Veren Price Performance
Shares of VRN stock opened at C$7.37 on Monday. Veren has a 12-month low of C$6.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.37.
Veren Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Veren Company Profile
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
