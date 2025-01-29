FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Increased by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.24). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.30.

TSE:CCO opened at C$69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market cap of C$30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.77.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00. Insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock worth $6,800,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

