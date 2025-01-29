FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Increased by Analyst

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.24). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Cameco Price Performance
TSE:CCO opened at C$69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market cap of C$30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.77.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.
Insider Activity at Cameco
In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.63, for a total value of C$1,120,642.00. Insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock worth $6,800,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
