FY2024 EPS Estimates for Precigen Boosted by HC Wainwright

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Precigen Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Precigen by 94.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 86.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

